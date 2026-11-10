Western Railway cancels 35 trains after Diwali firecrackers near Nallasopara-Virar
India
Diwali firecrackers caused a late-night fire near Mumbai's Nallasopara-Virar tracks, leading to a rough Monday for commuters.
The blaze damaged key signaling equipment, forcing Western Railway to cancel 35 suburban trains and delay 150 more.
Quick action from railway staff helped control the flames, but the impact was felt across the city.
Full restoration expected by the night of November 9-10, 2026
Railway teams jumped in right away, laying new cables and repairing damaged systems.
Trains are still running slower and less frequently as repairs continue, making daily travel tougher, especially for those heading into south Mumbai.
Full restoration is expected by the night of November 9-10, 2026, so hang in there if you're one of the regulars on this route.