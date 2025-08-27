Next Article
'Whale vomit' worth ₹3.69cr seized in Gujarat
Gujarat CID Crime just seized 3.6kg of ambergris—yep, that's "whale vomit"—worth a whopping ₹3.69 crore near Dholka Highway.
Acting on a tip-off about illegal trading, they set up a sting and caught one suspect during the deal, while his partner managed to slip away and is still being tracked down.
Ambergris comes from sperm whales
Ambergris comes from sperm whales and is super valuable in the perfume and medicine industries—but selling or trading it is illegal in India.
Despite strict rules that require fishermen to report any finds, black market demand keeps this risky trade alive.
Police are now focused on finding the runaway suspect and breaking up the smuggling network behind these deals.