What directions did SC give for cattle on roads, highways 

The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate removal of all stray animals, including cattle, from highways and expressways across India. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. The court directed municipal authorities, the road and transport department, the public works department of all states/UTs, and national highway authorities to identify areas frequently visited by stray animals and relocate them to designated shelters.

Animal welfare Dedicated highway patrol teams to be formed The court's order also mandates that the relocated animals be kept in appropriate shelters and provided with necessary veterinary care as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and ABC Rules. It further directed the formation of dedicated highway patrol teams to deal with stray animals obstructing roadways, functioning round-the-clock and coordinating with local police stations, veterinary officers, and municipal authorities.

Public safety Helpline numbers to be displayed at regular intervals along highways The court also ordered that helpline numbers be displayed at regular intervals along highways for commuters to report stray animals or accidents caused by them. The helplines will be linked to control rooms of local police, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and district administration for real-time monitoring and redressal.

Compliance monitoring Chief Secretaries, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ordered The court ordered Chief Secretaries of all States/Union Territories (UTs) and the Chairperson of NHAI to ensure strict compliance with these directions. They are required to monitor field-level activities and hold officers accountable for lapses. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also been directed to file status compliance affidavits within eight weeks, detailing mechanisms established for removal and sheltering of stray animals from highways.