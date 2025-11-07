Kurnool bus tragedy: Owner arrested for violating safety norms

Bus was illegally converted from seats to sleeper berths

Investigators found the bus was illegally converted from seats to sleeper berths without approval and didn't have basic safety features like emergency hammers or a working exit door.

The luggage area was packed with unauthorized cargo—including a small gas cylinder—which made things worse when the bus crashed into a motorcycle and caught fire.

Survivors had to break windows to escape because doors were jammed.

Police also found that overspeeding and breaking transport rules played a big role in the tragedy.

Now, cases have even been filed against 27 people for spreading false rumors online about the incident.