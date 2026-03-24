What Gujarat's UCC Bill means for live-in relationships, marriages

Key provisions of the bill

This move makes Gujarat only the second state in India to push for a UCC after Uttarakhand.

The bill sets clear guidelines: marriages must be registered within 60 days; the minimum marriage age is now 21 for men and 18 for women; polygamy is banned with up to seven years' jail time.

Live-in relationships need to be registered too, otherwise there is a fine or even jail.

Plus, children from live-ins get equal inheritance rights as those born in a marriage, and deserted women may claim maintenance through the courts.

Overall, it is being seen as a big step toward gender equality and fairer personal laws.