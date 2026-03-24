What Gujarat's UCC Bill means for live-in relationships, marriages
Gujarat just rolled out its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, aiming to set the same rules for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships for everyone, no matter their religion.
Presented by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and based on recommendations from a committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the bill applies to residents of Gujarat and, subject to specified residency criteria, can also apply to residents living in India or abroad, but excludes Scheduled Tribes.
Key provisions of the bill
This move makes Gujarat only the second state in India to push for a UCC after Uttarakhand.
The bill sets clear guidelines: marriages must be registered within 60 days; the minimum marriage age is now 21 for men and 18 for women; polygamy is banned with up to seven years' jail time.
Live-in relationships need to be registered too, otherwise there is a fine or even jail.
Plus, children from live-ins get equal inheritance rights as those born in a marriage, and deserted women may claim maintenance through the courts.
Overall, it is being seen as a big step toward gender equality and fairer personal laws.