Nuclear reactors, AI: What Modi-UAE president discussed during short meeting 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meaningful two-hour meeting in India on Monday. The talks focused on nuclear reactors, artificial intelligence (AI), defense, energy security, and counter-terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the leaders have an "extremely warm and close relationship." They discussed at both restricted and delegation levels, with several agreements exchanged.

Energy focus Energy security and nuclear cooperation on agenda The meeting saw a major focus on energy security with a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and ADNOC Gas. The deal will deliver 0.5 million tons of LNG annually from 2028, making the UAE one of India's largest LNG suppliers. The leaders also discussed civil nuclear cooperation, including advanced nuclear technologies like large reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Tech and security AI collaboration and defense partnership The two countries also discussed cooperation in AI and emerging technologies. They agreed to set up a supercomputing cluster in India and explore UAE investments in data center capacity. On defense, they signed a Letter of Intent for a Strategic Defense Partnership, building on recent exchanges between service chiefs and bilateral military exercises.

Economic ties Economic cooperation and space collaboration Economic cooperation was another key focus of the talks. Bilateral trade has reached $100 billion in FY 2024-25 since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed in 2022. The two sides agreed to target $200 billion in trade by 2032. They also discussed the UAE's participation in developing a Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat. The proposed partnership includes infrastructure projects such as an international airport, a greenfield port, energy facilities, and a smart urban township.

Cultural links Space, food security, and cultural ties Furthermore, India and the UAE agreed to deepen cooperation in space through a joint initiative to commercialize space science and technology. Food security was also discussed, with an MoU on food safety expected to benefit Indian farmers. The leaders agreed on promoting youth exchanges and establishing a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi as a cultural space. They also decided to look into the establishment of "Digital Embassies," a concept based on mutually recognized sovereignty for digital infrastructure.