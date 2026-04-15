What's happening at TCS Nashik? 9 FIRs reveal grave charges
What's the story
A major controversy has erupted in Nashik, Maharashtra, after multiple employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit. The police have registered nine First Information Reports (FIRs) against six male and two female employees based on complaints from eight women and one man. At least seven accused have been arrested so far, with more under investigation.
Case details
Incidents took place over span of 2-3 years
The alleged incidents took place over a span of two to three years between July 2022 and February 2026. The victims, aged between 18 and 25, have accused their colleagues and team leads of molestation, rape on the pretext of marriage, and religious coercion. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case and has identified at least 12 alleged victims.
Accused identified
Accused include team leads and colleagues
The accused include Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Nida Khan, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari and Shafi Shaikh. They allegedly made lewd gestures, stared at the complainants' bodies and made obscene remarks about their personal lives. The accused also allegedly forced one complainant to perform Namaz and attempted to convert her religion by forcing her to eat non-vegetarian food.
Victim impact
Accused stared at complainants' bodies, made lewd remarks
The accused's actions reportedly caused shame and embarrassment to the complainants. One accused allegedly made lewd gestures toward his own private parts and touched the complainant's legs and chest, engaging in conduct intended to cause her shame and outrage her modesty, while another allegedly made obscene remarks about Hindu deities. Despite verbal complaints from the victims, the company's Head Officer allegedly failed to take action against the accused.
Ongoing probe
SIT investigating digital evidence and external links
The case first came to light after a complaint led to a covert investigation. Women constables went undercover as housekeeping staff, exposing an alleged conversion racket with possible international links. According to investigators, the investigation revealed that Irman, a Malaysian-based preacher, was introduced to the victims via video calls, where he spoke about opportunities abroad and a better lifestyle. Authorities are scrutinizing the accused's bank accounts to see if they received funds for carrying out illicit activities.