What's happening at TCS Nashik? 9 FIRs reveal grave charges 

A major controversy has erupted in Nashik, Maharashtra, after multiple employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit. The police have registered nine First Information Reports (FIRs) against six male and two female employees based on complaints from eight women and one man. At least seven accused have been arrested so far, with more under investigation.

Case details Incidents took place over span of 2-3 years The alleged incidents took place over a span of two to three years between July 2022 and February 2026. The victims, aged between 18 and 25, have accused their colleagues and team leads of molestation, rape on the pretext of marriage, and religious coercion. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case and has identified at least 12 alleged victims.

Accused identified Accused include team leads and colleagues The accused include Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Nida Khan, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari and Shafi Shaikh. They allegedly made lewd gestures, stared at the complainants' bodies and made obscene remarks about their personal lives. The accused also allegedly forced one complainant to perform Namaz and attempted to convert her religion by forcing her to eat non-vegetarian food.

Advertisement

Victim impact Accused stared at complainants' bodies, made lewd remarks The accused's actions reportedly caused shame and embarrassment to the complainants. One accused allegedly made lewd gestures toward his own private parts and touched the complainant's legs and chest, engaging in conduct intended to cause her shame and outrage her modesty, while another allegedly made obscene remarks about Hindu deities. Despite verbal complaints from the victims, the company's Head Officer allegedly failed to take action against the accused.

Advertisement