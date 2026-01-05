'Ab yahi zindagi...': What Umar Khalid said after bail rejected
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court found a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, five other activists, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, were granted bail. The five will be released on 12 conditions, and any violation may lead to cancellation of their bail.
Bail reactions
Khalid expresses happiness for co-accused's release
After the Supreme Court's decision, Khalid expressed his happiness and relief for his co-accused, who were granted bail. His partner Banojyotsna Lahiri shared his reaction on the social media platform X, writing that he said, "Jail is my life now." She also recounted a conversation when she told Khalid that she would visit him in jail on Tuesday. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now)," he told her.
Riot aftermath
2020 Delhi riots left 53 dead, over 700 injured
The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi killed 53 people. The police allege Khalid and others conspired to incite these riots, a claim they deny. Although the trial hasn't started yet, Khalid has spent approximately five years in jail. While delivering the verdict, the SC bench said, "Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused." The bench observed that both Khalid and Imam played a "central role" in the alleged conspiracy.