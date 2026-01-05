LOADING...
Home / News / India News / 'Ab yahi zindagi...': What Umar Khalid said after bail rejected 
Summarize
'Ab yahi zindagi...': What Umar Khalid said after bail rejected 
Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid

'Ab yahi zindagi...': What Umar Khalid said after bail rejected 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 05, 2026
04:09 pm
What's the story

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court found a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, five other activists, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, were granted bail. The five will be released on 12 conditions, and any violation may lead to cancellation of their bail.

Bail reactions

Khalid expresses happiness for co-accused's release

After the Supreme Court's decision, Khalid expressed his happiness and relief for his co-accused, who were granted bail. His partner Banojyotsna Lahiri shared his reaction on the social media platform X, writing that he said, "Jail is my life now." She also recounted a conversation when she told Khalid that she would visit him in jail on Tuesday. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now)," he told her.

Riot aftermath

2020 Delhi riots left 53 dead, over 700 injured

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi killed 53 people. The police allege Khalid and others conspired to incite these riots, a claim they deny. Although the trial hasn't started yet, Khalid has spent approximately five years in jail. While delivering the verdict, the SC bench said, "Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused." The bench observed that both Khalid and Imam played a "central role" in the alleged conspiracy.