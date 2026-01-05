'Ab yahi zindagi...': What Umar Khalid said after bail rejected 

Bail reactions

Khalid expresses happiness for co-accused's release

After the Supreme Court's decision, Khalid expressed his happiness and relief for his co-accused, who were granted bail. His partner Banojyotsna Lahiri shared his reaction on the social media platform X, writing that he said, "Jail is my life now." She also recounted a conversation when she told Khalid that she would visit him in jail on Tuesday. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now)," he told her.