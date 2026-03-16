When is 'Eid al-Fitr' in 2026?
Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, depends on when the new moon is spotted.
In 2026, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates may celebrate on March 20 if the moon is sighted on March 19.
India and Pakistan usually wait a day, likely celebrating on March 21.
These slight date changes are all thanks to the lunar calendar, and they show just how widely Eid is celebrated.
Significance and celebrations
Eid kicks off with prayers at mosques or open fields, bringing everyone together.
Giving Zakat al-Fitr (charity) makes sure no one's left out of the festivities.
People dress up in new clothes, whip up treats like Sheer Khurma, and kids get especially excited for Eidi, those cash gifts from older relatives.
It's all about unity, gratitude, and ending Ramadan with joy (and plenty of dessert).