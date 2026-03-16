When is 'Eid al-Fitr' in 2026? India Mar 16, 2026

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, depends on when the new moon is spotted.

In 2026, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates may celebrate on March 20 if the moon is sighted on March 19.

India and Pakistan usually wait a day, likely celebrating on March 21.

These slight date changes are all thanks to the lunar calendar, and they show just how widely Eid is celebrated.