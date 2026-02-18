When is Holi in 2026?
Holi—the festival where everyone gets splashed with color—lands on March 3 in 2026.
It's all about celebrating good beating evil, and things kick off the night before (March 2) with Holika Dahan, a bonfire ritual that's meant to burn away negativity and ego.
The story behind it? Prahlada's faith in Lord Vishnu helped him survive Holika's flames.
What happens during Holika Dahan?
On the full moon night, families gather around big bonfires. They toss in raw coconut, wheat grains, and turmeric while circling the fire and chanting for protection.
A lot of people even take home some of the ashes as a good luck charm.
Other types of Holi
Holi isn't just one-size-fits-all across India.
In Barsana, women playfully chase men with sticks for Lathmar Holi—a nod to Krishna teasing the gopis.
In Mathura and Vrindavan, celebrations stretch out for weeks with temple parades and Raslila performances.
Over in Gokul, folks get together for Raman Reti Holi on March 2, singing bhajans and kirtans to set the mood.