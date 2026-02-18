When is Holi in 2026? India Feb 18, 2026

Holi—the festival where everyone gets splashed with color—lands on March 3 in 2026.

It's all about celebrating good beating evil, and things kick off the night before (March 2) with Holika Dahan, a bonfire ritual that's meant to burn away negativity and ego.

The story behind it? Prahlada's faith in Lord Vishnu helped him survive Holika's flames.