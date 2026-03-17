When will 'Eid' be in Saudi Arabia, rest of the world? India Mar 17, 2026

Everyone's waiting to find out exactly when Eid ul-Fitr will be this year.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities have called for the Shawwal crescent moon to be sighted on Wednesday night (March 18); some Gulf countries may carry out local sightings on the following evening (March 19).

If it's seen, Eid is Thursday (March 19); if not, Friday (March 20) is more likely, especially since astronomers think spotting the moon might be tough this time.