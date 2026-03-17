When will 'Eid' be in Saudi Arabia, rest of the world?
Everyone's waiting to find out exactly when Eid ul-Fitr will be this year.
In Saudi Arabia, authorities have called for the Shawwal crescent moon to be sighted on Wednesday night (March 18); some Gulf countries may carry out local sightings on the following evening (March 19).
If it's seen, Eid is Thursday (March 19); if not, Friday (March 20) is more likely, especially since astronomers think spotting the moon might be tough this time.
For India and neighboring countries
For India and neighboring countries, the crescent may be looked for on Thursday evening (March 19), though in some areas sightings could occur on the following evening (March 20).
If it shows up, Eid is Friday (March 20); if not, celebrations move to Saturday (March 21).
Local committees will confirm based on what they see after sunset.
Why do 'Eid' dates shift?
Eid dates can shift from place to place because everything depends on actually seeing the new moon, and weather or horizon conditions aren't always the same everywhere.
So don't be surprised if your friends in another country are celebrating a day earlier or later!