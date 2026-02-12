Which central government offices will Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan accommodate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new administrative building complexes, Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2, on Friday. The event will take place at 1:30pm with a formal unveiling of the name "Seva Teerth," followed by a public address at around 6:00pm. These new structures are intended to streamline India's administrative governance architecture by consolidating key government offices under one roof.

Building details Seva Teerth will house key government offices Seva Teerth will be the new home of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and Cabinet Secretariat. These offices were earlier located in different buildings across the Central Vista area. According to the PMO, the effort represents the prime minister's commitment to developing a modern, efficient, accessible, and citizen-centered governance structure.

Ministry relocation Kartavya Bhavan complexes to accommodate various ministries Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2 will house several important ministries. These include the Ministries of Finance, Defense, Health and Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law and Justice, Information and Broadcasting, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Tribal Affairs. The new complexes are expected to resolve coordination difficulties by bringing these ministries under one roof in modern facilities designed for future needs.

Modern features Digitally integrated offices and eco-friendly features The new building complexes will have digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones, and centralized reception facilities. These features are aimed at promoting greater coordination and administrative efficiency. The buildings are also designed according to 4-Star GRIHA standards, which include renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions, and high-performance building envelopes to minimize environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

