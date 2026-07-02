Whistleblower flagged Bengaluru daycare toddler abuse; he was fired 

Company involvement

It looks like it had been ongoing for some time

An official said it seemed normal for the staff to threaten, beat, and torture kids. "The staff were not sensitive enough to understand the kind of trauma these incidents can cause to the children. It looks like it had been ongoing for some time, but no one cared to address it. Most importantly, the parents of these children, who are employees of Capgemini, were totally unaware of these abuses," the official added.