Whistleblower flagged Bengaluru daycare toddler abuse; he was fired
What's the story
Authorities investigating the alleged abuse of toddlers at a daycare on Capgemini's campus in Bengaluru said that earlier complaints to the management were dismissed, and the employee who reported the mistreatment was dismissed before the abuse came to light. The case gathered traction when the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) received a call on June 25 from the whistleblower who had previously complained about the facility.
Legal action
Staff charged with criminal intimidation, cruelty to children
Speaking to the Indian Express, Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer, District Child Protection Unit, said, "When I spoke to the complainant, the person shared in detail and also showed the videos when I met him." Kumar visited the creche with HAL police to verify if the videos were filmed there. He confirmed that the background, colors, and staff faces matched those in the videos.
Evidence reviewed
Videos of alleged abuse were filmed at the creche
Kumar then filed a case at HAL police station against five women employees of the creche. The accused include the in-charge of the facility. They have been charged with criminal intimidation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act. The women are accused of threatening sobbing children by shutting them inside washing machines, forcing them into small, water-filled pipes, confining them in the bathroom, and physically intimidating them.
Company involvement
It looks like it had been ongoing for some time
An official said it seemed normal for the staff to threaten, beat, and torture kids. "The staff were not sensitive enough to understand the kind of trauma these incidents can cause to the children. It looks like it had been ongoing for some time, but no one cared to address it. Most importantly, the parents of these children, who are employees of Capgemini, were totally unaware of these abuses," the official added.
Facility closure
Capgemini announces temporary closure of on-campus daycare facility
On Wednesday, Capgemini announced a temporary closure of its Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility. The company emphasized that "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families." It also assured full cooperation with relevant authorities. Capgemini had outsourced the creche to a third party and does not have a direct role in day-to-day operations, including staff recruitment and salaries. Between 50 and 60 children were enrolled at the daycare, with 15 to 20 attending daily.