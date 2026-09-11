Red Fort blast: Al-Falah doctors 1st tested bomb inside university
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed shocking details about a "white-coat" terror module allegedly run by three doctors from Al-Falah University. According to the NIA chargesheet, the group was behind last year's suicide bombing near Delhi's Red Fort, killing 15 and injuring 29. The investigation found that Dr. Umer Un Nabi, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, and Dr. Jasir Bilal Wani tested explosives on campus, and Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather was mentioned separately in connection with a Krinkov rifle test-firing.
Experimentation phase
Module received financial support from Al-Falah professor
The NIA chargesheet states that the group started with fertilizer-based explosives before moving on to TATP (triacetone triperoxide). Their experiments progressed to larger quantities of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
The module also allegedly received financial support from Dr. Shaheen Shahid, an associate professor at Al-Falah's pharmacology department.
Dr. Shaheen Shahid is accused of providing around ₹16 lakh to members of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a Kashmir-based militant outfit linked to al-Qaida ideology.
Weapon procurement
Rifle test-fired during visit to campus
The NIA alleged that the money provided by Shahid was used to buy a Krinkov rifle, an AK-47, and two pistols.
During Adeel's visit to Al-Falah in October-November 2024, the group allegedly test-fired one of the rifles in a forested area in Dhauj in the Aravalli Hills.
The agency further claimed that rented premises were used to store chemicals and explosives away from public view.
Materials needed for bomb-making were procured systematically from markets in Gurgaon and Faridabad.
Assistance and storage
Wani provided technical assistance
Wani, a political science graduate from Qazigund, allegedly provided technical assistance to the group. He helped prepare explosives and shift raw materials to rented premises.
By early 2025, the module had fabricated several "suitcase-type IEDs," with part of their stock, 2,600kg of ammonium nitrate, recovered from Fatehpur Taga a day before the Red Fort blast.
The chargesheet also detailed why Umer continued working at Al-Falah despite a better-paying job offer in Pathankot.
Role and impact
Umer identified as suicide bomber
The NIA identified Umer as the suicide bomber behind the Red Fort attack. He was killed when his vehicle exploded near a crowded metro station.
The chargesheet explained that Umer stayed at Al-Falah for access to chemicals, fertilizers, electrical equipment, vehicles, firearms, and AGuH members.
"That is because if Umer had chosen to move out of Al-Falah, his entire racket for hatching conspiracy with the co-accused and others would not have taken shape," it stated.