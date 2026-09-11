Red Fort blast: Al-Falah doctors 1st tested bomb inside university

The NIA chargesheet states that the group started with fertilizer-based explosives before moving on to TATP (triacetone triperoxide). Their experiments progressed to larger quantities of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The module also allegedly received financial support from Dr. Shaheen Shahid, an associate professor at Al-Falah's pharmacology department.

Dr. Shaheen Shahid is accused of providing around ₹16 lakh to members of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a Kashmir-based militant outfit linked to al-Qaida ideology.