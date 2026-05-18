WHO classifies gaming disorder, India's health ministry warns of harms
India
India's Health Ministry just put out a heads-up about the downsides of too much online gaming, especially for teens and young adults.
They're connecting heavy gaming with issues like depression, social isolation, poor sleep, and even thoughts of self-harm.
The World Health Organization now officially calls gaming disorder a real medical condition.
Health Ministry flags addictive gaming features
The warning isn't just about sore eyes or headaches from long hours. It's also about how gaming can mess with your daily life, schoolwork, and relationships.
The ministry points out that addictive game features (like endless rewards) can keep you hooked, sometimes leading to isolation or low self-esteem.
They're highlighting these risks as online games get more popular in India.