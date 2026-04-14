Who is arrested Nashik TCS HR manager, Nida Khan?

Nida Khan, a Pune-based Human Resources manager at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, has been arrested for allegedly ignoring and abetting sexual harassment of women employees. The arrest was made on April 10 after she had initially absconded, according to Moneycontrol﻿. Khan is now a key suspect in an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik City Police.

HR responsibilities Khan's role in investigation As an HR manager, Khan was responsible for addressing employee grievances and ensuring compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) norms. However, investigators suspect that she may have failed to act on complaints brought to her attention by women employees. These employees have filed First Information Reports (FIRs) at Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations, alleging their complaints were ignored or suppressed.

Ongoing probe Investigators look into possible active role in misconduct Authorities are now investigating whether Khan played an active role in enabling the alleged misconduct by not escalating complaints to higher authorities. They are also looking into why reports dating back to 2022 were not addressed. During the investigation, police teams searched Pune and tracked her movements between Pune and Nashik.

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Legal proceedings Allegations and social media claims Khan has been booked under several charges, including criminal intimidation and outraging modesty. Additional allegations linked to coercion are also being reviewed. The case has drawn significant attention on social media, with unverified claims about alleged links to Islamist networks. One account claimed that some male colleagues referred to Khan as "Lady D," an apparent reference to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

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