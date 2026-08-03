India appoints Vishwesh Negi as new envoy to Iran
What's the story
The Indian government has appointed Vishwesh Negi as its next Ambassador to Iran. A 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Negi is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will replace Rudra Gaurav Shresth, who is set to become India's Ambassador to Turkiye.
Diplomatic background
Negi's appointment amid US-Iran tensions
Negi's appointment comes at a crucial time as tensions remain high in West Asia between the United States and Iran.
India has been closely monitoring the situation due to concerns over commercial shipping safety in the Strait of Hormuz.
The MEA said that Negi will soon assume charge in Tehran, where he will oversee India's diplomatic engagement with Iran amid fragile regional security.
Bilateral ties
Strengthening India-Iran ties
India and Iran share long-standing ties in energy, trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation.
The appointment of a seasoned diplomat like Negi is expected to further strengthen these bilateral engagements.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi about the evolving security situation in West Asia.
Diplomatic dialogue
Jaishankar's call to Araghchi
During the call, Jaishankar expressed India's concern over hostilities and stressed that commercial shipping should not be targeted.
He reiterated India's support for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis peacefully.
The appointment of Negi comes as New Delhi continues to push for diplomatic solutions in West Asia, even as US President Donald Trump announced indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran through intermediaries.