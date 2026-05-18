WHO labels Ebola emergency India considers aid to DRC, Uganda
India
India could send medical help to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda after a new Ebola outbreak was labeled a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
With 80 lives lost in the Ebola outbreak.
Soumya Swaminathan urges gear and kits
WHO's former Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says it is time for quick action: she recommends India send protective gear and emergency kits.
Back home, Indian health officials are tightening screening at airports and ports, updating quarantine plans, and ramping up virus testing, even though no cases have been found in India so far.