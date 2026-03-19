Why are US gas prices rising? Tensions in Middle East
Fuel prices around the world have shot up thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran, with some countries seeing hikes as high as 70%.
The US felt it too: prices there jumped 20% and in some states, a gallon now costs over $4.
The main worry is that tensions could disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major route for global energy supplies.
What about fuel prices in India?
While most places are paying more at the pump, India's gasoline prices haven't budged since late February: Delhi and Mumbai are still at ₹94.77 and ₹103.50 per liter.
This stability is mostly due to government controls and tax policies that shield consumers from sudden spikes.
But since India imports over 85% of its crude oil, experts warn that if global prices stay high for long, domestic rates might eventually go up too.