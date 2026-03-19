Why are US gas prices rising? Tensions in Middle East India Mar 19, 2026

Fuel prices around the world have shot up thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran, with some countries seeing hikes as high as 70%.

The US felt it too: prices there jumped 20% and in some states, a gallon now costs over $4.

The main worry is that tensions could disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major route for global energy supplies.