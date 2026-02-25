Why couples on Karnataka sleeper busses often can't sit together
A Bengaluru sleeper bus conductor recently told a 22-year-old man and his female friend to sit apart, even though they'd booked three lower berths together.
The incident, shared on Reddit, received attention and prompted discussion about whether private busses in Karnataka have official rules against couples sitting together—or if it's just staff making their own calls.
Conductor threatened to call their parents or the police
The pair had planned for her to sleep in one berth while they used the other two to eat and chat.
But the conductor stepped in, insisting they separate and even threatened to call their parents or the police if they didn't listen.
This was despite them having valid tickets and not causing any trouble.
Did the conductor want to resell an empty berth?
Reddit users jumped into the discussion with mixed advice—some suggested showing ticket proof to stand their ground, while others worried that getting parents involved could make things worse.
A few speculated that the conductor might've wanted to resell an empty berth.
Others shared their own experiences: some had smooth trips with partners, but a few faced similar pushback when traveling as an unrelated couple.