Why fuel prices in India are a mix of taxes India Mar 27, 2026

The government just cut the special additional excise duty on gasoline and diesel: gasoline's excise is now ₹11.90 per liter (down from ₹21.90), and diesel's is now ₹7.80 per liter (down from ₹17.80).

Even with these cuts, you are unlikely to see a change at the pump because the government is covering the extra cost from rising global oil prices to keep things steady for everyone.