Why have over 500 IndiGo flights been canceled recently India Mar 04, 2026

IndiGo, one of India's largest carriers, has canceled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations between February 28 and March 3, 2026, because of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Airspace closures around Iran have forced the airline to halt many routes, especially since IndiGo usually runs more than 65 daily round-trips to the Gulf.