Why India is facing an energy crisis right now
India is dealing with a serious energy crunch right now, thanks to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for getting in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and LPG.
With tensions rising due to the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, supplies through this channel have slowed down, causing prices to spike and people to rush out and stock up on LPG cylinders.
What is the government doing to tackle the crisis?
Since local gas production only covers about one-half of what the country needs, India usually leans on imports, especially from areas affected by these disruptions.
To tackle the crisis, the government is looking at new suppliers like Australia and Canada, cracking down on black market LPG sales, and taking measures to expand import and regasification infrastructure and seeking alternative suppliers and supply routes to diversify sources.