Why India is thinking of allowing more foreign airlines to fly

What's the current situation?

With airports expanding in cities like Navi Mumbai and Noida, demand for more international flights is rising fast.

Gulf airlines want more slots but are hitting limits; bilateral quotas are fully utilized, which has prevented Akasa from launching Dubai services.

Some leaders warn that opening up too much could hurt Indian airline investments (Air India's CEO says the investments amount to 'well over $100 billion'), while others argue that smart changes could boost growth for everyone.

The government is considering a review of bilaterals, so expect some big shifts in how we fly internationally soon.