Why India is thinking of allowing more foreign airlines to fly
India is thinking about updating rules dating from around 2014 (about 12 years old as of March 2026) on how many flights foreign airlines can operate here.
This comes as ticket prices are climbing, thanks to expensive jet fuel, a weaker rupee, and fewer flights from Gulf carriers.
The current policy has helped Indian airlines like IndiGo and Air India grow big (Air India even ordered 470 new planes) and new players like Akasa have joined the scene.
What's the current situation?
With airports expanding in cities like Navi Mumbai and Noida, demand for more international flights is rising fast.
Gulf airlines want more slots but are hitting limits; bilateral quotas are fully utilized, which has prevented Akasa from launching Dubai services.
Some leaders warn that opening up too much could hurt Indian airline investments (Air India's CEO says the investments amount to 'well over $100 billion'), while others argue that smart changes could boost growth for everyone.
The government is considering a review of bilaterals, so expect some big shifts in how we fly internationally soon.