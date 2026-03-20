Why India is worried about fertilizer prices

What does the blockade mean for India?

This blockade is shaking up global trade, especially for Asia. India imports only a small share of its urea (around 10-15%) and most of its DAP fertilizers from this region.

While there's enough stock for now, a drawn-out conflict could mean real shortages and prices jumping by up to 30%.

The government's fertilizer subsidy budget is also under pressure, which could affect both farmers and food prices if things don't improve soon.