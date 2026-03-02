Why Indian onion exports are halted at worst possible time

Indian onion exports to West Asia have ground to a halt after major ports closed and shipping lines suspended movements due to regional tensions. This comes at the peak Ramadan shipping window, when overseas demand surges about 30%. With consignments stranded at origin, farmers—already upset over low prices—are feeling even more pressure.

Farmers protest low prices Onion prices in northern Maharashtra were subdued, with Lasalgaon rates around ₹1,400-₹1,500 per quintal, leading to protests.

Export earnings took a hit too, dropping from ₹4,500 crore in 2024 to ₹3,100 crore in 2026 (this year) (cite source).

Bangladesh was a big buyer, contributing ₹1,700 crore in 2024 (cite source).

Pakistan fills India's export gap Pakistan is quickly filling the gap left by an export restriction (date and source needed): it shipped out 220,000 tons between December 2025 and March 2026 (cite source) and plans much more for the 2025-26 crop year (cite source).

Meanwhile, India has seen reduced exports, losing ground in key markets like Bangladesh.