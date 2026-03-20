Why India's oil ministry wants real-time data from petroleum companies

Why the need for real-time data

With global conflicts disrupting energy supplies and India importing around 88% of its crude oil and about 50% of its natural gas, the government says it needs up-to-the-minute information to keep things running smoothly.

The order even overrides usual confidentiality rules so officials can track production, imports and exports, reserves, and supply in real time, helping prevent shortages in essentials like power and fertilizers if things get rough globally.