Why is Yamuna turning into a pink frothy mess? India Mar 16, 2026

The Yamuna River in southeast Delhi has been reported to be covered in pink froth, suspected to be linked to untreated dyes and industrial effluents, possibly from illegally operating units.

Environmentalists are concerned, and activist Pankaj Kumar points out this foam isn't just ugly. It's harmful for fish and can cause skin and breathing problems for people nearby.