Why is Yamuna turning into a pink frothy mess?
The Yamuna River in southeast Delhi has been reported to be covered in pink froth, suspected to be linked to untreated dyes and industrial effluents, possibly from illegally operating units.
Environmentalists are concerned, and activist Pankaj Kumar points out this foam isn't just ugly. It's harmful for fish and can cause skin and breathing problems for people nearby.
What's causing the froth?
It's mostly surfactants from detergents in untreated sewage, plus industrial pollution, and even rotting water plants.
The Okhla Barrage stirs things up, while winter air helps the bubbles stick around.
This froth blocks sunlight for riverbed plants that help clean the water, making pollution worse.
Frothy mess
Sadly, this isn't new. Pink froth has popped up on the Yamuna River before.
A 2025 TERI study found failing sewage treatment plants at places like Akshardham and Khichdipur are a big part of the problem.
Despite huge spending on cleanup, unchecked dumping and broken treatment systems keep putting Delhi's main river at risk.