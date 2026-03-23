Kashmiris donate gold, cars to help war-hit Iran

Residents of Kashmir have been donating gold, cash, and even cars to support Iranians amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The donations started after airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Tehran on February 28. Since then, many Muslims in Kashmir have pledged their valuables to show solidarity with Iran.

Donation details Women have been particularly generous The donations have been collected by activists and volunteers from all sections of society in Kashmir. Women have been particularly generous, donating gold jewelry and copper utensils. Some families even donated livestock. A Kashmiri woman donated the gold kept as a memento of her late husband for nearly three decades to support Iranian relief efforts.

Solidarity gesture Young man sells bike to donate proceeds A young man from Ganderbal sold his Royal Enfield bike to donate the proceeds to Iranian relief efforts. Another man sold his car, while a woman sold electronic kitchen items. Nowsheen Zahra, a resident of Magam township, said donating her jewelry gave her inner peace. "I felt some comfort after depositing the gold and silver ornaments that were given to me by my in-laws," she said.

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Embassy response Iranian embassy in India thanks Kashmiris The Iranian embassy in India has expressed its heartfelt gratitude for the donations. They thanked the people of Kashmir on social media, saying, "With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten."

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