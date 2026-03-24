Why Kerala Police asked social media platforms to delete posts
India
Kerala Police has told social media platforms to delete posts showing an Election Commission letter stamped with a BJP seal.
The mixup, which happened while clarifying old rules, quickly turned political and raised concerns about insulting the Election Commission or stirring up communal tensions.
BJP, LDF were both wrong: Congress's Shrinate
After things got heated, the Chief Electoral Officer took back the original letter and sent out a corrected version.
Kerala Police said its move was about protecting the Election Commission's reputation and keeping public order.
Still, Supriya Shrinate from AICC called out both BJP and LDF and described the directive as an attempt to use coercive measures to secure content removal.