Why Modi is assuring Parliament about India's energy security
India
With tensions in West Asia shaking up global oil supplies, PM Modi explained how India's making sure we don't run short on energy.
He told Parliament that the government is actively sourcing gas and crude oil from across the world to keep things steady at home.
India wants to cool things down in West Asia: Modi
Modi also stressed that India wants to cool things down in West Asia through dialogue, calling for the opening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
On top of that, India has built up 5.3 million metric tons of strategic oil reserves (with more on the way) and is investing ₹70,000 crore in shipbuilding: moves aimed at protecting us from future supply shocks.