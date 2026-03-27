Why Mumbai drivers rushed to gas stations this week

What is the real reason behind the buzz

Industry sources said recent operational changes — including a shift to advance-payment scheduling — have caused delays to some daily deliveries; officials denied any genuine shortage and said stocks remain sufficient to meet routine demand.

Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma pointed out that misinformation has caused panic among consumers and encouraged everyone to stick to their usual fuel-buying habits.

Even with global tensions and price hike worries, refineries are running fine and reserves are solid, so there's really no need to stress.