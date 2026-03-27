Why Mumbai drivers rushed to gas stations this week
This week, drivers across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai rushed to gas stations after social media buzz suggested a fuel shortage could hit.
The panic led to unusually long lines, especially in busy spots like Andheri and Chembur.
But officials say there's no real shortage: fuel stocks and supply chains are normal.
What is the real reason behind the buzz
Industry sources said recent operational changes — including a shift to advance-payment scheduling — have caused delays to some daily deliveries; officials denied any genuine shortage and said stocks remain sufficient to meet routine demand.
Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma pointed out that misinformation has caused panic among consumers and encouraged everyone to stick to their usual fuel-buying habits.
Even with global tensions and price hike worries, refineries are running fine and reserves are solid, so there's really no need to stress.