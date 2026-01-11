Why Mumbai's new airport and metro have patchy mobile signal
Mumbai's shiny new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the underground Aqua line of the metro are struggling with poor mobile connectivity.
Even though they're built with tech to boost signals indoors, disagreements over access fees between telecom companies and infrastructure owners mean most passengers can't get reliable service—unless they stick to BSNL (available at the airport) or use the free airport Wi-Fi.
What's blocking your signal?
Both NMIA and the Aqua line use in-building solutions (IBS)—basically, indoor antennas that help your phone catch a signal where outdoor towers can't reach, like tunnels or terminals.
But here's the snag: NMIA is reportedly charging telecoms about ₹92 lakh per month for access, way higher than what operators pay at other airports.
Telecom companies say it shouldn't cost nearly this much.
The legal gray zone
There's also confusion over who actually has to let telecoms in.
India's latest telecom laws guarantee access to public spaces—but since places like NMIA and the Aqua line aren't clearly defined as "public entities," getting coverage depends on private deals instead of clear rules.
This could mean more dead zones in future transport projects unless things change.