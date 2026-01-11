Why Mumbai's new airport and metro have patchy mobile signal

What's blocking your signal?

Both NMIA and the Aqua line use in-building solutions (IBS)—basically, indoor antennas that help your phone catch a signal where outdoor towers can't reach, like tunnels or terminals.

But here's the snag: NMIA is reportedly charging telecoms about ₹92 lakh per month for access, way higher than what operators pay at other airports.

Telecom companies say it shouldn't cost nearly this much.