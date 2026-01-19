Wife wins ₹25cr back from late husband's mistress after secret affair revealed
India
After her husband passed away in 2022, a woman in Shanghai found out he'd secretly sent nearly ₹25 crore (over 19 million yuan) from their shared assets to his mistress over seven years.
The couple had been married since 1999 and have two children.
Court sides with wife, calls out misuse of joint assets
Once the transfers came to light, the wife and her kids took legal action.
The court ruled that moving joint money without consent broke spousal rights and public morals, ordering the mistress to repay the remaining amount of the transfers.
The article describes the judges' reasoning in that Shanghai case.