Wild boar injures shopkeeper Beena in Ranni supermarket, shot dead
India
A wild boar unexpectedly barged into a mini supermarket in Ranni, Kerala, on Sunday morning, injuring shopkeeper Beena (Susan) as she was arranging goods.
The animal chased her around the store until locals heard her calls for help and stepped in, sending the boar running and leaving everyone shaken.
Ranni residents say 1st supermarket attack
After fleeing the supermarket, the boar ran through busy streets and neighborhoods, causing quite a stir in town.
It was eventually found at a nearby rubber plantation and, with panchayat approval, was shot dead.
While wild boars are known for damaging crops in the area, residents said this was the first time one had attacked inside a commercial space.
Definitely not your usual Sunday morning.