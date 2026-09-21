Wild elephant breaks into Boluvampatti tribal school seeking rice
India
A wild elephant wandered into a tribal residential school near Chadivayal in Coimbatore's Boluvampatti forest range on Monday, smashing windows and tossing around furniture while trying to get to bags of raw rice stored inside.
Thankfully, no students were around at the time. They were staying in nearby settlements.
Tribal Welfare notified of elephant intrusions
Turns out, this isn't a one-off. Elephants have broken into the school before, when rice was stored in one of the rooms.
School officials have reported the latest incident to the Tribal Welfare Department.