William Budge, jailed for attempted murder, dies at HMP Glenochil
India
William Budge, 63, who was jailed for attempting to murder his estranged wife Sandra by running her over twice in Edinburgh, has died at HMP Glenochil.
His death was confirmed on September 15, 2026, and an official inquiry is planned.
Budge admitted using car as weapon
Budge admitted to the attack after it took place in April 2024, saying he acted out of "embarrassed" after his wife left him.
The court called the act especially cruel since he used his car as a weapon.
Without his guilty plea, Budge could have faced even longer behind bars.