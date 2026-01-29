Wings India 2026 lands in Hyderabad: Asia's biggest aviation event
Wings India 2026, the largest civil aviation summit in Asia, is happening January 28-31 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.
Organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI, and FICCI, it's bringing together 3,000+ participants from over 20 countries—think global CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders.
What's on at Wings India?
The first two days are for industry talks; the last two are open to everyone.
Expect to see Air India's brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner up close and catch aerobatic shows by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team.
This year's theme covers everything from design and manufacturing to innovation and sustainability.
Why does it matter?
The summit highlights India's growing aircraft manufacturing scene and future-focused topics like green airports, sustainable aviation fuel, air cargo and drones, and advanced air mobility.
There'll also be sessions on making aviation more inclusive—especially for women.
The big picture
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu will be there alongside other top officials.
Minister Naidu summed up a key challenge: "Delays in aircraft deliveries remain one of the biggest bottlenecks for the aviation sector. India's political stability and policy clarity were strengthening global confidence."