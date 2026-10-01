Winners' Academy trip: 8 16-year-old Pune students drown at Diveagar
India
A heartbreaking incident at Diveagar Beach in Maharashtra saw eight 16-year-old students from Pune lose their lives after being caught by strong sea currents during a picnic/trip involving Winners's Academy.
The group, from Winners's Academy, had traveled about 170km for the trip when the tragedy happened.
Rescuers recover 8 students, postmortems underway
Rescue teams and villagers acted fast to recover all eight students.
Their names have been identified, and postmortems are underway.