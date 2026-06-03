WMO predicts 80% El Nino chance June-August, India monsoon risk

India's agriculture ministry urges state preparedness

IMD expects hotter-than-usual June weather and a 60% chance of less rainfall this season.

If El Nino sticks around until November, it could mess with the whole Kharif crop cycle: bad news for food security and farmers.

To help out, India's agriculture ministry is pushing states to roll out local plans: think drought-resistant crops and smarter water use.

On the bright side, reservoirs are currently above normal levels, which should offer some relief.