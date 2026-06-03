WMO predicts 80% El Nino chance June-August, India monsoon risk
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is predicting an 80% chance of El Nino kicking in between June and August, thanks to unusually warm Pacific waters.
This global weather event could mean more heatwaves, droughts, and heavy rain.
For India, it might weaken the monsoon, a season that's super important for farming.
India's agriculture ministry urges state preparedness
IMD expects hotter-than-usual June weather and a 60% chance of less rainfall this season.
If El Nino sticks around until November, it could mess with the whole Kharif crop cycle: bad news for food security and farmers.
To help out, India's agriculture ministry is pushing states to roll out local plans: think drought-resistant crops and smarter water use.
On the bright side, reservoirs are currently above normal levels, which should offer some relief.
IMD: Kerala monsoon around June 4
IMD says Kerala will see the monsoon arrive around June 4, just a bit later than usual.
Farmers are being urged to stay alert as officials work to soften any disruptions.
This monsoon really matters for India's harvests and economy.