Woman, 3 children found dead in Bihar; police investigate possible murder India Jan 15, 2026

A woman named Mamta Kumari and her three young children were found dead near a bridge in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, after being missing for several days.

Their husband and father, Krishna Mohan Kumar, returned from work around 6pm on January 10 and was told Mamta had gone shopping with the children and had not returned; he lodged a missing-person complaint on January 12.

The family was last seen heading out to shop on January 10.