Woman, 3 kids found dead at home in Delhi
India
A heartbreaking case from Chandan Park, Outer North Delhi—a woman and her three young children were found dead.
Police believe the husband, who works as a vegetable vendor and is now missing, may be responsible.
Early signs point to ongoing family disputes as a possible reason behind this tragedy.
Investigation underway, husband yet to be traced
Delhi police have set up special teams to track down the missing husband and are gathering evidence to piece together what happened.
The local community is shaken and hoping for answers soon.
