Woman, 40, arrested in Gujarat after alleged Patdi bus abduction
India
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Gujarat after allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from Patdi bus station, planning to use him for begging.
The child, whose family was living on the pavement near Patdi bus station, was safely rescued by police and was being handed over to Patdi police for the child's reunion with his parents, a relief all around.
Woman admits child begging plan
After the boy was reported missing, Patdi police checked CCTV footage and spotted a woman leaving with him.
Using these images, they tracked her down in Ahmedabad.
During questioning, she admitted she intended to make the child beg at traffic signals.
Both she and the boy were handed over to Patdi police for further action.