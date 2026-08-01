West Bengal Police STF arrests suspected JeM 'honey-trap' accomplice

Mondal was arrested on Thursday from his rented apartment in Bardhaman town.

He is suspected to be part of an ISI-backed network that collects intelligence on VIPs, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, recruits operatives, and prepares for possible terror activities in West Bengal.

The STF believes Sarkar played a crucial role in helping Mondal establish contacts with influential political figures and gather personal information about them.