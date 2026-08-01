West Bengal Police STF arrests suspected JeM 'honey-trap' accomplice
What's the story
The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Arpita Sarkar, a suspected accomplice of Mohammad Hamim Mondal, an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative. Sarkar was apprehended from Barharwa in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand on Friday and brought to Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal, NDTV reported. She is believed to have been part of a "honey-trap network" and in regular contact with Mondal through WhatsApp, with investigators recovering their chats during the probe.
Arrest details
Mondal suspected to be part of ISI-backed network
Mondal was arrested on Thursday from his rented apartment in Bardhaman town.
He is suspected to be part of an ISI-backed network that collects intelligence on VIPs, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, recruits operatives, and prepares for possible terror activities in West Bengal.
The STF believes Sarkar played a crucial role in helping Mondal establish contacts with influential political figures and gather personal information about them.
Investigation progress
Sarkar may have facilitated 'honey-trap' operations
The STF suspects that Sarkar was part of a "honey-trap" network used to lure targets and facilitate the collection of sensitive information.
Investigators are now examining digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, to determine the exact nature of her involvement.
The police are also probing whether the information collected was intended for planning potential attacks.
Background check
Arrests could lead to more disclosures
Mondal's ancestral home is in Dirghanagar village under Monteswar police station limits in Purba Bardhaman.
His father has reportedly been living in Howrah's Pilkhana area since 1998 for work.
The STF believes these arrests could lead to more disclosures about the suspected terror module's network and operations.
Further investigation is underway to identify other possible associates and determine if the alleged network had wider links across states.