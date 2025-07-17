Woman accuses husband of dowry harassment, dies by suicide

Police are now investigating the detailed allegations

Manisha had been staying at her parents' home due to the ongoing abuse. After her brother filed a complaint, police registered an FIR against Kundan and five family members.

A post-mortem confirmed suicide as the cause of death. Police are now investigating the detailed allegations Manisha left behind and say they're working to arrest those named in the case.

The tragedy is yet another reminder that dowry-related harassment remains a serious problem despite laws against it.

