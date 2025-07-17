Woman accuses husband of dowry harassment, dies by suicide
Manisha, 28, from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on July 16 after leaving a video and note accusing her husband Kundan and his family of relentless dowry harassment.
She described facing physical violence, being locked up, forced abortion, food deprivation, and threats to her life—all reportedly because her in-laws wanted a car even after a lavish wedding in 2024.
Police are now investigating the detailed allegations
Manisha had been staying at her parents' home due to the ongoing abuse. After her brother filed a complaint, police registered an FIR against Kundan and five family members.
A post-mortem confirmed suicide as the cause of death. Police are now investigating the detailed allegations Manisha left behind and say they're working to arrest those named in the case.
The tragedy is yet another reminder that dowry-related harassment remains a serious problem despite laws against it.
