Woman alleges priests sought money at Puri Jagannath Temple
India
A video posted on April 22, 2026, by user @Nher_who is making waves online after a woman described being asked for money by priests at Puri's Jagannath Temple for things like aarti and darshan.
She voiced her frustration, saying sanatan dharam corrupt hogya hai, and called out what she saw as the commercialization of faith.
Puri temple debate after 80,000 views
With over 80,000 views, the video has kicked off a lively debate.
Some people agreed that temples are becoming too commercialized, while others said they've never felt pressured to pay.
There were also calls for authorities to look into the temple's practices and discussions about whether government policies might be part of the problem.