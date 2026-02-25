Woman arrested for racially abusing 3 Arunachal Pradesh women
Ruby Jain was arrested in Delhi after allegedly racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh, who were tenants in a rented fourth-floor flat in the same apartment complex in Malviya Nagar.
The incident happened on February 20 during an argument over dust from electrical drilling, where Jain and her husband Harsh Singh reportedly used racist slurs and targeted the women's Northeastern identity.
Accused insulted women's modesty, threatened them
Police say the accused insulted the women's modesty, threatened them even in front of officers, and accused them of running a massage parlor.
While no physical harm was reported, the victims described serious mental harassment.
An FIR was filed under multiple sections related to insult, intimidation, and promoting enmity; the SC/ST Act was also invoked.
Jain has been arrested while Singh is still under investigation.
There have been calls for strict punishment, and one of the women said she was from Arunachal Pradesh and an Indian citizen who felt humiliated.
The case has sparked fresh conversation about racism faced by people from Northeast India in Delhi.