Woman arrested for racially abusing 3 Arunachal Pradesh women

Accused insulted women's modesty, threatened them

Police say the accused insulted the women's modesty, threatened them even in front of officers, and accused them of running a massage parlor.

While no physical harm was reported, the victims described serious mental harassment.

An FIR was filed under multiple sections related to insult, intimidation, and promoting enmity; the SC/ST Act was also invoked.

Jain has been arrested while Singh is still under investigation.

There have been calls for strict punishment, and one of the women said she was from Arunachal Pradesh and an Indian citizen who felt humiliated.

The case has sparked fresh conversation about racism faced by people from Northeast India in Delhi.