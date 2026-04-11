Woman atop Allahabad HC Lucknow bench seeks FIR alleging gang-rape
India
On Friday, April 10, 2026, a woman climbed onto the roof of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, saying she'd been abducted, gang-raped, and forced into religious conversion and marriage.
She said she approached authorities demanding an official case (first information report, or FIR) against those involved.
Woman accuses village head, police investigate
The woman also accused her village head of shielding the accused and threatening her to stay silent.
During the incident, she said there were threats made against her child if she didn't drop her complaint.
Thankfully, lawyers and security acted fast to keep both mother and child safe.
She fainted but got immediate help from court staff.
Police have now started an investigation into all her allegations.