Delhi man dies after wife, lover administer sleeping pills

Investigation progress

Brother finds chat revealing murder conspiracy

Three days after Dev's death, his younger brother Kunal reported to the police that he suspected foul play. He presented evidence of an Instagram conversation between Sushmita and his cousin Rahul, where they plotted Dev's murder. The messages revealed an affair between Sushmita and Rahul, who decided to kill Dev by administering 15 sleeping pills during dinner. They also researched how long it would take for the pills to be fatal.