Delhi man dies after wife, lover administer sleeping pills
What's the story
A 36-year-old man's death in Delhi, initially suspected to be an accidental electrocution, has turned into a murder investigation. The victim, Karan Dev was brought to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital on July 13 by his wife Sushmita who claimed he had suffered an electric shock. However, despite his family's belief that it was an accident and waiving off a post-mortem examination at first, the Delhi Police insisted on conducting one due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Dev's death.
Investigation progress
Brother finds chat revealing murder conspiracy
Three days after Dev's death, his younger brother Kunal reported to the police that he suspected foul play. He presented evidence of an Instagram conversation between Sushmita and his cousin Rahul, where they plotted Dev's murder. The messages revealed an affair between Sushmita and Rahul, who decided to kill Dev by administering 15 sleeping pills during dinner. They also researched how long it would take for the pills to be fatal.
Confession and motive
Suspect's confession and details of investigation
Sushmita was later taken into custody by the police. During interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband with Rahul's help. She alleged that Dev had abused her the day before "Karwachauth" and often demanded money from her, causing emotional and physical distress. The police are still awaiting a detailed post-mortem report, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Ankit Singh confirmed an investigation is underway based on initial findings.