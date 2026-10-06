Woman detained at Jantar Mantar protest after calling officers pot-bellied
India
During a protest at Jantar Mantar against changes to the voter roll, a woman was detained by Delhi Police after she called officers "pot-bellied" and "unfit" in an interview.
She even joked about whether they could catch her if she ran.
The moment quickly caught attention online.
Ashwini Chaudhary backs daughter, 110 detained
Her father, filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary, backed her on social media as saying "Courage...it's in the blood. From my father to my brother and now our daughter. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
The protest itself was intense: around 110 protesters were detained and 15 police personnel were injured.